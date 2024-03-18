Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,928 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.23. 1,462,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

