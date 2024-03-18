Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 4,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. 13,007,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

