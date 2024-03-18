Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. 1,726,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.