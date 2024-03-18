Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,430. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

