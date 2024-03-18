Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3,515.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IAGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,136 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

