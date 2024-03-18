Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 143 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.22. 281,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $350.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.55 and its 200-day moving average is $283.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

