Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 27,184 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,416,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 722,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,437. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.