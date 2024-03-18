Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.38 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.73. 69,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,816. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $136.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

