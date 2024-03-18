Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000.

Shares of PPA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.99. 16,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.26. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $76.88 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

