Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,828 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock remained flat at $74.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

