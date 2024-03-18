Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.87. 2,849,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,337,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

