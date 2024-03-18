Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.94 on Monday, hitting $343.02. 143,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

