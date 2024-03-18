Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 195,951 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. 186,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,219. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

