Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 7,958 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of HPK stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

