Crescent Sterling Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 2.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

