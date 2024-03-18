Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 524 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.6% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

