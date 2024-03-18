CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 0.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.73 and last traded at $73.26. Approximately 537,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,065,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,917. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

