Critical Analysis: SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group -8.24% -4.86% -1.22% KORE Group -75.83% -55.37% -12.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoftBank Group and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 264.35%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.72 -$7.18 billion ($1.45) -19.90 KORE Group $268.45 million 0.25 -$106.20 million ($2.48) -0.31

KORE Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KORE Group beats SoftBank Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

