Critical Review: BV Financial (BVFL) & Its Competitors

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) is one of 344 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BV Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BV Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial N/A N/A N/A BV Financial Competitors 20.84% 10.65% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.80 million N/A 6.94 BV Financial Competitors $27.99 billion $1.25 billion 67.26

This table compares BV Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BV Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BV Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BV Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BV Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BV Financial Competitors 1282 4097 4161 72 2.31

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 31.20%. Given BV Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BV Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BV Financial rivals beat BV Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company also offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.