Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $128.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

