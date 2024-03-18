Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.14

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $30.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00085090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

