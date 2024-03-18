CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.50 and last traded at $317.13. Approximately 1,119,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,167,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.65.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

