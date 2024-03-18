Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CRYBF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.