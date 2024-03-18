Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. 318,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.34. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,736 shares of company stock worth $1,509,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

