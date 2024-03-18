CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Reduced by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. 3,581,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,594,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

