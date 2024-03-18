CyberDragon Gold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $51,791.62 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

