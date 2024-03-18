CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.48

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 306629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,403 shares of company stock worth $1,124,279. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

