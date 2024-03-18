DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:BBW traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 241,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $413.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.66. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

