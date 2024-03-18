Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 1,306,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.3 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $22.45 during trading hours on Monday. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.
Daifuku Company Profile
