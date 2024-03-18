Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 1,306,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.3 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $22.45 during trading hours on Monday. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

