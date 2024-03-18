Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $193.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $172.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,134. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

