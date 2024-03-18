Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Data Storage stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 241,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,446. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

