DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00112204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00018014 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Telegram Discord Facebook YouTube

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

