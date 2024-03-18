DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.31 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $188.31 million and approximately $98.84 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00122778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

