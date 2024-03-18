Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 1,309,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

