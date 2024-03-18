Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $16.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 13,143,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

