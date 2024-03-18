Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $3.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVAH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 40,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $463.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

