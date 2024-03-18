Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

