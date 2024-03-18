DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

