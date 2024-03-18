Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.10. 669,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $191.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.