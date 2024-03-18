Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Boosted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 6.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

