Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

