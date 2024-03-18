Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,822. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

