Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.