Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $42.74

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $44.70. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 14,174,892 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

