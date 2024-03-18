Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 4,758,513 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

