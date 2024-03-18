Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Up 5.5%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.19. 103,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 282,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

Several analysts have commented on IRON shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

