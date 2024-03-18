Divergent Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Divergent Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.81. 397,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.