Divergent Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 13.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 1.79% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,005,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,738,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. 416,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

