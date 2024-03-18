Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $155.75. 2,723,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

