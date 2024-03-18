Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,220,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,337. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

